Samsung Electronics America has unveiled its ultra-wide 49-inch CHG90 display for gamers.

The company is also launching two smaller gaming monitors with the same technology. The 49-inch CHG90 and 27-inch and 32-inch CHG70 monitors use high-dynamic range (HDR) picture enhancement technology to produce more realistic, detailed, and colorful imagery.

The monitors have QLED (Quantum Dot light-emitting diode) technology, which supports a wider range of colors, especially dark reds and greens. The QLED colors stay crisp and clear even in bright light, Samsung said.

“Gamers want to feel completely immersed when they play, and our new monitors provide the most stunning visuals to deliver the ultimate gaming experience,” said Andrew Sivori, vice president of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America, in a statement. “These QLED gaming monitors represent the future of gaming for both casual and dedicated players alike, and we’re confident that our innovative design and state-of-the-art features will enhance the entire gaming arena.”

The monitors also use Advanced Micro Devices’ Radeon FreeSync 2 technology. This tech combines smooth, stutter-free and tear-free gaming with low-latency, high-brightness, high-contrast visuals, as well as deep black levels. It supports a wide color gamut to showcase HDR content with twice the perceivable brightness and color of that offered by the sRGB standard.

“We’re incredibly proud how far Radeon FreeSync technology has come in the past two years, with well over 150 displays now shipping in the market,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president at AMD, in a statement. “We applaud Samsung for launching the first FreeSync 2-capable displays, these gorgeous monitors should be on every enthusiast gamers’ must-have list.”

The CHG90 has a 32:9 aspect ratio and 3,840×1,080 double full HD (DFHD) resolution across an ultra-wide, 49-inch screen. This unique combination helps deliver game scenes in their entirety, with deeper blacks, brighter whites, and more vivid colors. The CHG90 also boasts a rapid millisecond response time, 144hz screen refresh rate, and advanced, four-channel scanning technology to deter motion blur throughout the entire screen, making the monitor ideal for first-person shooting, racing, flight simulation, and action-heavy games.

In addition to Game Mode, a feature that optimizes image setting for playing games when connected to a PC or a game console, each of the new monitors include a game OSD dashboard, designed to blend seamlessly into game interfaces.

The 49-inch TV is available now for preorder on Amazon.com and at Micro Center retail stores for $1,500. The 32-inch is available for preorder on Newegg.com for $700, and the 27-inch is available on Samsung.com for $600. Samsung will show the 32-inch version in the Ubisoft booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week in Los Angeles.