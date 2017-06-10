Electronic Arts is making a commitment to inclusive gaming with a donation of $1 million to anti-bullying groups.

CEO Andrew Wilson announced today during the company’s EA Play event that the publisher will make a donation to United Nations HeForShe, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Centerm, and Ditch the Label. EA also held an event where players could show their support for the groups last week.

The announcement comes at EA’s event ahead of next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, one of the most important industry gathering in gaming. It’s where blockbuster games like Battlefield take the spotlight — but not charity.

“All of you — our many millions of players out there — showed your support,” Wilson said in a press statement. “You came out to play, as more than 5.7 million active players participated in the Play to Give in-game challenges from June 2-June 4. We were moved by your tremendous show of support.”

He added, “As a thank you, we’re ensuing all of you can play some of our best EA games – for free* – today through June 18 as we celebrate play.”

This means for a limited time, free access to EA Access Vault titles on Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold members, free access to Origin Access on PC, and, on PlayStation 4, free game trials of Madden NFL 17, FIFA 17, Titanfall 2, UFC 2 and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 are available June 10 to June 18.

In addition, PlayStation 4 players who already own Star Wars: Battlefront can also play all premium maps and heroes through June 18.