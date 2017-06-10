I hope you like Star Wars and BioWare games.

Electronic Arts just kicked off a big week for the gaming industry with its media presentation leading up to the Electronic Entertainment Expo tradeshow in Los Angeles. E3 is one of the most important gatherings of the game industry, and it focuses a great deal on the blockbuster (or triple-A) publishing and development business, the biggest games in the nearly $100 billion annual market. And if you missed any of the big announcements, we’ve gathered them all up for you.

Click the links or play on the videos below to get all the details:

EA is still holding many of its Star Wars games close to the vest, and so all of its focus is on the sequel to the shooter game from 2015.

BioWare is done with Mass Effect for a while, but now it has something to take on online shooters like Destiny and The Division.

Reveal:

Gameplay:

The creators of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons have worked with EA since 2014 on a new game, and we finally got a peek this year.

DICE’s World War I shooter is still getting content because it was a world of war, after all.

Madden NFL 18

FIFA 18

NBA Live 18

EA Sports is of course updating all of its games, but it is also bringing back NBA Live.

FIFA 18 isn’t coming to Switch, but EA is putting together something for Nintendo’s console.

The publisher’s big racing franchise is going for something a little more fast and/or furious this go around.