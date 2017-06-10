Patrick Soderlund, the head of studios at Electronic Arts, announced the company has created a new game research division called Seed, or Search for Extraordinary Experiences.

He said EA is doing research on games for new technologies like Microsoft’s upcoming Scorpio video game console, which comes out this fall. The team is looking for new kinds of experiences that go beyond EA’s tentpole hits such as Madden, FIFA, and Battlefield. Soderlund said EA would reveal more projects underway at SEED.

In the meantime, he showed the first new intellectual property from BioWare. The idea is to infuse more creativity into EA’s games that serve players’ thirst for original content and new experiences.