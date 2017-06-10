Disney and Square Enix are teasing us again. The companies just dropped a trailer for Kingdom Hearts III.

That’s going to get a lot of fans excited at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show this week. It has been four years since the game was announced, but it’s been a slow development process.

The trailer debuted tonight at the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra performance in Los Angeles. Creator Tetsuya Nomura was there to introduce it. The trailer features familiar characters such as Sora, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Hades. Sora squares off against a giant Rock Titan from Hercules.

We heard this game might be coming, but we were so skeptical we didn’t give the rumor much credence. The trailer is in Japanese, and it doesn’t say when the game is coming out.