The Neville Nights multiplayer map for Battlefield 1 will forever be a memorable one, particularly for a couple of streamers.

I was playing a multiplayer match next to a woman, and our team won. The broadcasters in the room brought their cameras over and were shooting her. I moved out of the way, wondering what was going on.

Two guys in black shirts brought out a “battle pack” to give to the woman, who goes by the handle OoLaLa87 on Twitch. They were accompanied by a fellow streamer who goes by MugsTV. One of the people filming on a smartphone gestured to me to get out of the way, so I caught on that something important was happening.

MugsTV said, “This is a very special battle pack for a very special woman.” He said they met through Twitch and Battlefield.

“It has been an amazing experience with you, and I want to share it with you for the absolute rest of my life. And, Evelyn Raines, would you marry me?”

She put her hands on her face, nodded, and said, “Yes.”

It certainly shows that Battlefield 1 streamers take their gaming seriously, and they see lifelong bonds being formed through competitive gaming. That bodes well for esports and for the continuing survival of the human race since there are a lot of gamers out there. Go forth and multiplayer, Battlefield 1 streamers.