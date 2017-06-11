Bethesda announced new DLC for Dishonored 2 today at its event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

In the trailer, a cyborg Billie Lurk fights her way through a ship to rescue Daud as an eerie rendition of “Drunken Sailor” plays in the background. She looks quite different from her appearance in the first DLC pack for Dishonored, with cybernetic implants on her eye and arm and can teleport in a shroud of metal shards. At the end, they reveal that they’re plotting to kill “the black-eyed bastard.” Named Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider, the DLC will be available on September 15.

Developer Arkane Studios and Bethesda previously released three new missions for free in April.