Welcome to Bethesdaland! It’s a land of Doom and Fallout Shelter and acid-dropping soldiers — and now virtual reality.

If you missed any of the big announcements at Bethesda’s event tonight ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, keep on reading to get caught up.

Click the links or play on the videos below to get all the details:

Bethesda revealed that 100 million people played Fallout Shelter.

The end of the world is coming to virtual reality with Fallout 4 VR.

Creation Club offers an easy way to download mods in-game for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Skyrim is confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch — and features a new Link costume.

Bethesda announced the latest content update including new areas like Horns of the Reach for its massively multiplayer online game The Elder Scrolls Online.

New Skyrim content is shuffling in on June 29 for The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Bethesda’s digital card game.

New DLC has been announced for Dishonored 2, and will be available on September 15.

You can fight Nazis in Wolfenstein 2 starting on October 27.

Friday the 13th gets spookier this October with The Evil Within 2.

Bethesda’s new multiplayer online battle arena game Quake Champions is entering the ring later this year.