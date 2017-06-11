BioWare is working on something new, and the developer showed it off at Microsoft’s media presentation prior to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles.

Anthem is an open-world sci-fi adventure where you can explore a world teaming with flora and fauna with friends in cooperative play sessions. Your hero wears an exosuit that has the ability to fly around like Iron Man or the Rocketeer, and the outfit can even dive underwater seamlessly. Anthem is due out in fall in 2018 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

“Our developers at BioWare have been creating something special, said Patrick Soderlund, executive vice president of EA Worldwide Studios. “We’re pushing Frostbite to new heights, developing a game unlike anything EA has ever made before. We’re telling a new story, creating a social, co-operative experience, and putting it in a contiguous open world that is dynamic and will be ever-changing for years to come.”

Early rumors claimed that Anthem is BioWare’s attempt to do something like Bungie’s Destiny, and that definitely seems right. In the gameplay, the comparison to Destiny manifested as a crew of players taking on a mission and then fighting waves of enemies to get to the goal. The world also features dynamic events and weather. Your teammates can also drop in and out at any time.

Microsoft closed out its media event with Anthem, and the reason for that is obvious. The game looks astounding with a lush world that is intricately detailed and totally open. Based on what BioWare showed, it could easily compete with Destiny or The Division — but the studio will have to deliver on its promise.