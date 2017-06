Ghost Ship Games debuted its Xbox One exclusive Deep Rock Galactic at the Microsoft event today before the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

A team of four players play as dwarven space-miners in this co-op game. In the trailer, players descended into the ground with their pickaxes and power tools before getting swarmed by giant spiders. The game will feature interactivity on Mixer, a livestreaming platform.

This is Ghost Ship’s first game.