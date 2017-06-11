Microsoft gave us our best look yet Crackdown 3 today during its Xbox event before the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. The open-world action game is one of the company’s biggest Xbox One releases for the rest of the year. It is coming out on November 7 for the Xbox One and PC.

A new trailer revealed that Terry Crews, an actor known for his intensity, will be in the game. Crackdown 3 features the same cel-shading and neon-filled look as its predecessors.

The first Crackdown came out in 2007 for the Xbox 360. It was a hit, largely because it came with access to the anticipated Halo 3 multiplayer beta. But Crackdown attracted fans on its own merits thanks to it colorful visuals and over-the-top action. Players could scale buildings with superhero-like leaps and blow waves of enemies to the digital after life with a huge arsenal of explosives. At the time, it was about as crazy as an open world game got. Crackdown 2 followed for the Xbox 360 in 2010.

Microsoft first announced Crackdown 3, with Reagent Games at the helm, at its E3 event in 2014. It’s been a long wait to see anything substantial about the game. The sandbox game will take advantage of cloud-based computing for its destruction effects.