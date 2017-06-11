Doom, powered by Satanical magics, is making the leap to virtual reality.

Bethesda revealed today during its event before the Electronic Entertainment Expo that Doom VFR is coming to PC with support for the HTC Vive. This enables anyone with the right VR equipment to experience the heavy-metal action game from inside its immersive environment.

Doom in VR is something special, because most virtual reality experiences are small apps built for short play sessions. But Bethesda is bringing the full Doom experience into VR headsets. This is something that most developers working in the space hesitate against because the kind of fast movement in Doom could cause motion sickness, but the publisher is going ahead with this game regardless.