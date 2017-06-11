Bethesda has had a significant interest in VR … or, at least its lawyers have had that interest. Now, however, the publisher is finally getting ready to release some games for the new technology.

Fallout 4 is getting a virtual reality version this year. The publisher announced the new spinoff during its media presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles today. Players will get the opportunity to explore the game’s post-apocalyptic role-playing world using the immersive tech when it hits HTC Vive.

Bethesda launched Fallout 4 in 2015. The game has players exploring an alternative future Boston after a nuclear war in the 1950s. At E3 2016, the publisher revealed it was testing its games, like Fallout 4, with VR. The company claimed it had the projects up and running and it was experimenting with making gameplay more comfortable for long periods of time.

It has apparently solved those issues, and now you’ll have the chance to experience the end of the world a few weeks before everyone else does.