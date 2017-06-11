Microsoft said today it will make original Xbox games backward compatible with its Xbox One X and Xbox One S video game consoles.

The Xbox maker issued the announcement at its press event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Phil Spencer, head of Xbox at Microsoft, said onstage that Microsoft has 385 games from the Xbox 360 that are compatible with the Xbox One. But he said that the company had heard requests from fans to do more.

So Microsoft will now add games from the original Xbox to its list of games that are now compatible, including cult hit Crimson Skies. And if you have Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 2, Minecraft, Halo Wars 2, and others, then you will get Xbox One X upgrades for free.