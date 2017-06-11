How much do you love 4K?

Microsoft revealed its new Xbox console and more at its event today, two days ahead of the big Electronic Entertainment Expo tradeshow in Los Angeles. If you missed any of the big announcements, keep on reading to get caught up.

We finally learned Project Scorpio’s real name: Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X will be kicking it into overdrive right out of the box with a lineup of new games, including the new Forza Motorsport 7 racer on October 3.

Metro: Exodus is coming to the Xbox One X sometime in 2018.

Gameplay:

The newest Assassin’s Creed will be set in Egypt, and it’s coming on October 27.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has over 3 million PC players and is now coming exclusively to Xbox One, with a port to Xbox One X later on.

Deep Rock Galactic

Undead Labs’ zombie series is alive and kicking in this new State of Decay 2 trailer.

There can only be one. Minecraft will still be available across several platforms, but all editions will now be the same.

The popular anime and manga series Dragon Ball is getting another fighting game.

Fullbright, the creator of Gone Home, announced a release date for Tacoma: August 2.

ID@Xbox showcased several indies, and Cuphead finally got a release date.

We got an extended look at massively multiplayer online pirate game Sea of Thieves, which lets you shoot yourself out of a cannon.

We finally got a good look at the open-world action adventure Crackdown 3.

Ashen

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

The rumors are true and the dream is alive: Ori and the Will of the Wisps has been officially announced.

We got a good look at BioWare’s open-world game, Anthem.

Microsoft announced that the Xbox One X and Xbox One S will both be able to play old games.