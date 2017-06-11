Developer 4A Games debuted its next game as part of Microsoft’s media presentation today prior to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles, and it is a graphical marvel that will take advantage of the new Xbox One X system.

Metro: Exodus is a postapocalyptic survival shooter. In a gameplay demonstration, 4A showed a claustrophobic and grimy underground area followed by a colorful and vibrant town. During the gameplay video, the hero took on vicious, feral animals before escaping through a hatch and finding a pack of the wolf-like creatures. The clip also suggested a huge open-world environment for players to explore, where huge enemies could attack at any moment.

But most impressive, the new Metro looks more beautiful than ever. 4A is taking advantage of the Xbox One X’s graphical capabilities, which enable the game to render in 4K and maintain a steady framerate. But the hardware power also seemingly enabled the development team to get creative in the details, because Exodus truly pops visually thanks to its art. And having the fidelity of a more powerful console has made that art come to life.

Exodus is scheduled for a 2018 release.