One of the biggest games in the world right now is coming to the Xbox One family.

PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, took the stage today during Microsoft’s media event prior to the Electronic Entertainment Expo tradeshow to reveal that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an exclusive to Xbox One. The Bluehole studio has rocked the world with its megapopular Battle Royale-like on PC, and now Xbox owners will see why it’s one of the most popular games on Steam, Valve’s PC gaming community.

Battlegrounds has 100 players dropping on a map. You then have to collect gear and weapons in an effort to be the last person standing and win the elusive chicken dinner.

Exclusive in this case means that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is not coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or any other console. The game is entering Early Access on Microsoft’s Xbox One console, and then Greene revealed his team will add enhancements for the Xbox One X s an update when the game enters its 1.0 retail state. In the meantime, Xbox One X players can play the game, but it will look just like the original Xbox One.