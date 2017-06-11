Bethesda announced its Quake World Championship event will take place at Quakecon on August 26 in Dallas, Texas. The winners will take home $1 million in prizes.

Quake Champions is under development from Bethesda’s id Software studio and Saber Interactive. It is in closed beta testing now, and it will launch sometime in 2017 on the Windows PC. Bethesda is promoting the game as an esport now, even before it releases out of its beta-testing phase.

Bethesda made the announcement at its press and fan event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

You can play B.J. Blazkowicz, the hero from the Wolfenstein games, inside Quake Champions.