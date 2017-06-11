The undead, the perpetual enemy of gamers everywhere, are back in State of Decay 2 for the Xbox One.

Microsoft showed off the zombie survival-based State of Decay 2 today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles. The first State of Decay sold more than one million copies after its release in 2013. The sequel is coming out for Xbox One and PC during spring 2018. Undead Labs, which made the first one, is working on the sequel.

State of Decay tasked players with building up a base to help protect them from the zombie hordes. You had to manage your limited resources, making sure you could maintain your home and defend yourself from the undead.

We first saw State of Decay at Microsoft’s E3 event last year. This year’s show gave us a good look at gameplay in the new title, showing players attacking zombies and building up their base. It also showed off an incredibly obese zombie that I’ll be seeing more of later tonight in my nightmares.