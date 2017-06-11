Bethesda announced today during its event ahead of this week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles that The Elder Scrolls: Legends digital card game is getting an expansion, Heroes of Skyrim, on June 29, and that it’s also coming to the iPhone and Android smartphones next month.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is out now for PC and Mac, iPad, and Android tablets. The iOS and Android versions are releasing next month. Research firm SuperData expects the digital card game market to be worth $1.4 billion this year. Blizzard’s Hearthstone leads the field, with SuperData estimating that it earned $394.6 million in revenue in 2016.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is similar to Hearthstone in not just that it’s free to play but also in that cards represent minions and spells, and players win by depleting the other’s health pool. But Legends has minions fighting on two lanes, while Hearthstone only uses one. Legends also has a Story mode, unlike Hearthstone. Bethesda’s card game also offers an Arena deck-drafting mode for solo play against the AI as well as with other players.

Skyrim was the setting for The Elder Scrolls V, the latest entry in the main series. It is a snowy, Nordic land that’s home to bears, giants, and dragons.