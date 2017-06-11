The Elder Scrolls Online fans are going to get the chance to explore new areas of Tamriel.

Bethesda showed off new content — Horns of Reach and Clockwork City — for its massively multiplayer online role-playing game during its press event today ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. While ESO isn’t on the level of the MMO king World of Warcraft, it still has a loyal following of 10 million players on three platforms. And supporting it with new content can keep those fans engaged (and earn more of their money).

You can see the new areas in the above trailer.

The Elder Scrolls Online first came out in 2014, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions followed in 2015. Gamers criticized it at first for its restrictive gameplay that forced players into race-based alliances and required minimum character levels for many of the zones. The MMO gradually eased off of these mechanics, turning ESO into an experience more similar to the level-scaling single-player Elder Scrolls game.

ESO’s first major expansion, Morrowind, just came out earlier this month. It takes players to the country featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, which fans loved for its unique, fungal look. Although it was the first major expansion, Bethesda had been supporting the MMO with regular content updates that add new quests and features.