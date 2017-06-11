Bethesda hasn’t released a new proper Elder Scrolls game since 2011, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is going dormant.

The publisher revealed that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the Switch will feature content from Nintendo’s Zelda games. In a short clip, the company showed the hero from Skyrim running around in the clothing Link wears at the start of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Bethesda shared the details during its media presentation prior to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles. This will bring popular open-world role-playing franchise to a Nintendo console for the first time ever.

Bethesda has build The Elder Scrolls into one of the most popular franchises in the world, and Skyrim is the apex of that effort. After impressing audiences with The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and then the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Skyrim debuted to huge anticipation and then even bigger sales. After selling millions of copies during its initial run earlier this decade on PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, Bethesda then updated it for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Now, Nintendo is finally getting in on the action as well with a system that may have a lot of overlap with the audience that loves Bethesda games.