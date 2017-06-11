We’re on day two of the big media events leading into the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show, and we’re kicking off with Microsoft and Xbox.

Microsoft has gathered the industry at the Galen Center in Los Angeles to reveal the details of its new games and the upcoming Xbox Scorpio machine. Fans should expect the return of Crackdown 3, third-party partnerships with companies like Ubisoft, and some surprises.

The show starts at 2 p.m. Pacific.

Watch right here: