Bethesda announced a new entry in the Wolfenstein series, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, today during its event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. It is coming out on October 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The franchise started in 1981 with Castle Wolfenstein, but it gained fame with 1992’s Wolfenstein 3D, a pioneer in the first-person shooter genre. It’s last installment, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (a standalone expansion to Wolfenstein: The New Order), came out in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Bethesda debuted the game with a trailer that started with live-action footage that looked like something you’d see as a promotional piece for a Fallout game. The Fallout similarities continued as the trailer transitioned to gameplay inside a place that looked a lot like a vault. The trailer then showed a Nazi-controlled America, with KKK members in their white sheets walking down the street. The hero, BJ Blazkowicz, is starting a revolution against the Nazis. It also showed a character interacting with a cartoon lizard … while on acid.

While the franchise isn’t as popular as Call of Duty of Battlefield shooter series, it’s still an important arsenal in Bethesda’s library. Wolfenstein has often felt stuck in the shadow of Doom, the other big shooter series that Bethesda owns. But while Doom focuses on action while its light on plot, Wolfenstein has received praise for its storytelling.