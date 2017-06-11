Microsoft is lopping off $50 from the price of its Xbox One console to celebrate the start of summer.

You can now get a new Xbox One S console with a 500GB hard drive and Battlefield 1 for $250 thanks to Microsoft’s new pricing. The deal starts today, and it will run “for a limited time only.” This deal also applies to other bundles of the Xbox One. For example, the $350 1TB model that comes with Forza Horizon 3 is now $300.

This price cut goes into effect mere hours before Microsoft will reveal the details of its upcoming (and upgraded) Xbox Scoprio system at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles. We still don’t know a price or date for that platform, but Microsoft making price cuts to its previously top-of-the-line Xbox One S will mean it will have to justify the value of a new console that could fall anywhere from $400 to $600.

Microsoft has made temporary price drops to its consoles before, and those cuts have always helped it move significantly more systems. These limited-time cuts also have a way of turning into permanent adjustments if they are popular enough.

It’s also possible that Microsoft will introduce new models of the Xbox One S to put between the newly discounted models and the Scorpio. The Xbox E3 media presentation kicks off at 2 p.m. Pacific time.