Okta, Inc., the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the “Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide 2017.” In the report, Okta placed highest of 15 companies in “ability to execute.” Okta was previously evaluated in Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Identity and Access Management as a Service,” or IDaaS, an earlier Gartner research report in which Okta was the only company to appear in the Leaders quadrant for the three years of the report’s publication. This year, Gartner retired the IDaaS Magic Quadrant, which only evaluated cloud-based offerings, and the new Access Management Magic Quadrant includes both on-premises and cloud-delivered solutions. The Magic Quadrant for Access Management was authored by Gartner Research VP Gregg Kreizman and Principal Research Analyst Anmol Singh on June 7, 2017. A complementary version of the report can be found here.

“This new research is great recognition from Gartner that cloud-based IAM is leading the industry with its ability to deliver on a broad range of access management (AM) requirements,” said Eric Berg, Chief Product Officer at Okta. “The Okta Identity Cloud was born and built in the cloud to address the identity and access needs of IT and product development teams operating in cloud, on premises, or hybrid environments. As a cloud native service, we are able to innovate faster, centrally manage and update, and seamlessly scale to support globally distributed populations of employees, partners, and customers of any size. We believe our highest placement in execution reflects our delivery on product roadmap, the significant expansion of our customer base and our continued relentless focus on their success.”

Gartner’s recognition comes on the heels of continued momentum for Okta, including its recent launch of Okta API Access Management, achievement of industry-leading FedRAMP certification, joining forces with Stormpath to accelerate growth of the Okta identity platform for developers, and global expansion with new offices in London, Seattle and San Jose. Okta has also deepened its partnership with leading technology partners, such as Google and F5 Networks, and added key new hires to scale operations globally.

According to Gartner, “Leaders in the AM market generally have significant customer bases. They provide feature sets that are appropriate for current customer use-case needs. Leaders also show evidence of strong vision and execution for anticipated requirements related to technology, methodology or means of delivery; and they show evidence of how AM plays a role in a collection of related or adjacent product offerings. Leaders typically demonstrate solid customer satisfaction with overall AM capabilities, the sales process and/or related service and support.”

“After leading the Magic Quadrant for Identity and Access Management as a Service in execution for three years, we’re honored to be recognized with the highest ability to execute in this new report,” said Ryan Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer, Okta. ” At Okta, customer success is our number one value. Our customers entrust us with the protection and accessibility of their cloud and on-prem applications, and depend on us to continue performing at the highest level, which is why this recognition from Gartner is so meaningful to us. By maintaining industry-leading execution, the mission-critical solutions we provide not only enable our customers to increase productivity and security, but empower them to reinvent their industries.”

