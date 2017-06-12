Sledgehammer Games showed off the latest trailer for multiplayer combat in Call of Duty: WWII. And it will give a new meaning to “boots on the ground,” as it will involve land, air, and sea combat.

Sony revealed the new trailer for the game at its press event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show in Los Angeles. In the trailer, there is nonstop fighting. American soldiers battle the Third Reich in bunkers, on city streets, and even on the decks of a battleship. Paratroopers drop from above, and German artillery shoots American bombers out of the sky.

Activision also said that the new Divisions feature “redefines how players invest in their multiplayer career, giving them the chance to choose from five divisions, each with their own specialized training and weapons skills.” In War Mode, players must work as a team and fight for control through multiple strategic objectives.

Sledgehammer Games founders Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey said at our recent GamesBeat Summit event that they try to put the “Sledgehammer stamp” on a Call of Duty game that reflects their own creativity. The studio’s creative process includes consulting with historian Marty Morgan and traveling the battlefields of Europe, from Normandy to the Rhine. Its designers sat in the same fox holes that soldiers occupied in World War II. They froze in the Hürtgen Forest in Germany and felt what it must have been like to be soldiers fighting in a hellish environment. They want to convey that in their game in the same way that Steven Spielberg did with Saving Private Ryan for an earlier generation.

Image Credit: Activision

Schofield said that enough time has passed and technology has improved to the point where the stories of the heroes can be told in enough detail and with enough emotion to make a lasting impression on the young people of today, who may not have much appreciation for the sacrifices that our forefathers made.

Sledgehammer set out to make a fun first-person shooter, but it will tell the story from the eyes of a squad of ordinary grunts. They will run into situations that expose the dark side the war as well as the diversity of the combatants.

Condrey also said that the presence of diverse soldiers — including female French Resistance fighters — reflects not only what really happened in the history but also a modern sensibility and awareness that the audience of gamers is more diverse than ever.

Schofield also said it felt personal to him because his grandfather was a decorated veteran who won a Purple Heart medal while part of the 34th Infantry Division. His grandfather lost a leg in the war, but he didn’t talk about it. Instead, Schofield’s father explained what happened to him. Schofield’s father died during the making of the game, and they decided to name the main character after him.