Sony has plenty of first-party standouts for its PlayStation 4 console, but one of its biggest games is potentially the multiplayer hit Destiny.

Publisher Activision let Sony show off a story trailer for its upcoming blockbuster Destiny 2. In the clip, we see a villainous figure mocking the Guardians for being “weak, undisciplined” and “cowering behind walls.” But, more importantly for PlayStation players, Sony and Activision also revealed that the PS4 game will have the exclusive Lake of Shadows strike thanks to the co-marketing deal between the two companies.

Destiny 2 is due out September 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it is also coming to PC. While the exclusive content should convince many people to pick up the game on PS4, the PC version could win over many converts with its mouse-and-keyboard and 144Hz support.