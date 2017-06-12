Detroit: Become Human got a brand new trailer at today’s Sony event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

David Cage’s studio Quantic Dream first announced the title at Paris Game Week in 2015. It’s an action-adventure game set in a dystopian future where androids have integrated into society with various degrees of success. The story branches depending on players’ choices and actions, and features several different playable characters such as Connor, an android police operative, and Kara, an android who recently gained sentience.

Quantic Dream previously developed such titles as Heavy Rain, Indigo Prophecy, and Beyond: Two Souls, which attempted to tackle complex, character-driven stories.

In the new trailer, a new character Marcus is introduced. It shows more of the ecosystem in which the androids live — sold like chattel — and how the city infrastructure is set up, like its security systems. Marcus and a friend appear to be the leaders of a group of androids that are freedom fighters, as they seek to break into a showroom to free androids who are on display to be sold. The question “Will you choose violence of pacifism?” floats across the screen as Marcus sprays graffiti on walls and sabotages video displays.

Detroit: Become Human still doesn’t have a release date.