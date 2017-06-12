Klei Entertainment announced its new sci-fi role-playing game Griftlands at today’s PC Gaming Show before the Electronic Entertainment Expo tradeshow in Los Angeles.

Klei previously developed Don’t Starve and Oxygen Not Included, and its new RPG has the same signature hand-drawn, Johnny Quest-esque aesthetic. Both Don’t Starve and Oxygen Not Included feature a lot of resource management. Don’t Starve is a rogue-like survival game where the player has to gather supplies and fight an invisible creature at night. Similarly, the player has to keep space colonists alive in Oxygen Not Included by managing food, waste, and oxygen.

In the Griftlands trailer, a mercenary kills a creature and sells the head to someone in a pawn shop. She then goes to find her old friends: a man wearing an aviator’s cap and a green alien. All three are fairly scrappy, and they end up in battle over treasure and get thrown in a prison. After they bribe their way out, they arrive in the town center of a futuristic city.

Though not much has been revealed about its gameplay, we do know that Griftlands will debut in 2017 or early 2018.