Daddy Kratos is back.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony revealed new gameplay from its next God of War game during a media presentation prior to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles. The publisher also revealed that it is due out in early 2018. During this clip, Sony also revealed that the combat for God of War is changing. With the camera remaining behind the back at all times.

This rebooted God of War first debuted at Sony’s E3 2016 media event. At that time, the company spoke extensively about wanting to find a way to make Kratos more mature. Previously, the God of War games featured an always-furious Kratos who would go on to kill every god in multiple pantheons acrosshis entries on the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3.

With this God of War, Kratos is now a father in Scandinavia. He is actively attempting to control his emotions to set a better example for his child. At the same time, he also wants to train his progeny to understand how to survive and kill.