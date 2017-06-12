Sony revealed more of Insomniac’s Spider-Man game at its Electronic Entertainment Expo in E3 today. It actually had the honor of closing Sony’s show. It is coming out some time in 2018 for the PlayStation 4.

The trailer showed Spider-Man taking out some goons at a construction site. He stealthily jumped through the area, using his webs to take out enemies and to quickly zip around. He also fought a group of baddies using his web abilities and acrobatic moves. He then received a call from Kingpin, a famous criminal mastermind from the comics.

The whole demo mixed action with cinematic moments, and — yes — included some quick-time events. But seeing Spider-Man chase a helicopter across New York while swinging through the cities was definitely the highlight.

Insomniac has worked on the Ratchet & Clank platformer series and the open-world Sunset Overdrive. Sony announced that the studio was working on a Spider-Man game exclusive for the PlayStation 4 at last year’s E3.

Spider-Man has had a long history with gaming, but many consider 2004’s Spider-Man 2 to be the best because of its fun web-swinging mechanics. Many Spider-Man games have players exploring an open-world version of New York City, a tradition Insomniac’s take on the web-crawler will continue.