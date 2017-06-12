Destiny 2 is coming to the PC, and now Intel is helping to convince fans that the game will run well when it launches.

Intel software boss Doug Fisher took the stage at the annual PC Gaming Show prior to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade event in Los Angeles to speak about how his company is amping up its gaming presence. That is manifesting as a major esports initiative and the sponsoring of The PC Gaming Show itself, but the chip company also revealed that it has partnered with Activision to help with the sequel to the online cooperative shooter Destiny.

“I couldn’t be more excited to say we worked with Bungie and Activision to bring Destiny 2 to the PC,” said Fisher. “That experience is absolutely amazing.”

Intel revealed that part of working with Bungie was about getting Destiny 2 to take full advantage of multi-core CPUs like the upcoming i9 chip. That should help players on Windows get as many frames per second as possible, which could potentially enable 144 frames per second when coupled with a powerful enough video card.

Finally, Fisher also talked about how Intel is working to optimize its CPUs for both the lower end of the market with a focus on esports as well as the super high end where gamers demand the best to render demanding virtual reality games.

This is all part of Intel’s recent efforts to endear itself to the PC gaming community. While it is competing with AMD and that company’s newly introduced Ryzen chips, Intel is hoping to make a direct pitch to one of the communities that is most likely to spend money to build their own systems.