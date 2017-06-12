Sony showcased a trailer of Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World at its event today ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

The debut video for this latest Monster Hunter shows a rugged character armed with a large sword and guns carefully picking his way through a prehistoric jungle. He stalks dinosaur prey with stealth and his hunter instincts, which are depicted as glowing swirls of light. The dinosaur-like creatures he hunts breathe fire, and he eventually wrangles one into defeat. To celebrate a job well done, he roasts a spit of dinosaur meat over a flame.

Despite global success — the Monster Hunter series has sold 35 million copies — it didn’t pick up popularity in the U.S. until Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate in 2015. The title will be available in early 2018.