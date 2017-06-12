Ooblets, a Harvest Moon-Pokémon-Animal Crossing-esque mashup, brought a huge dose of cuteness to the PC Gaming Show today ahead of Tuesday’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

In the trailer, we got a peek at the player’s character running amok in a world where you can harvest crops, collect cute characters, explore towns, customize your characters and home, and also throw down in adorable battle.

Developer Glumberland is aiming for a 2018 release on the PC and Xbox One, and Double Fine Productions will publish it.