Sony featured the trailers of several titles coming to PlayStation VR at its event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
Moss, by Polyarc
The trailer has a fairy tale aesthetic that starts with a story book. A glowing light floats toward it and then we follow a small anthropomorphic mouse as it makes its way through a massive castle fighting ladybugs and a snake.
Star Child, by Playful Corp (Lucky’s Tale, Super Lucky’s Tale)
A space ship lands on another planet, and inside is an assortment of high-tech androids, some of which look like spiders. A single space traveler leaves the craft and begins exploring the planet, a colorful neon landscape that’s populated mainly with robots and robotic insects.
The Inpatient, by Supermassive Games
A horror game with a retro aesthetic that’s from the perspective of a patient undergoing some kind of psychological treatment at an ominous hospital. The patient hides in closets from a bespectacled doctor who looks as though he hides sinister intentions.
Final Fantasy XV: Monster of the Deep, by Square Enix
The boys are back in town — and they’re going fishing. The trailer was short, but appeared to show the Final Fantasy XV crew relaxing by the lakeside and having a barbecue. It ends with a shots of sharp-toothed deep sea fish.
Bravo Team, by Supermassive Games
The trailer shows a small group of soldiers under fire in what appears to be a city center. No civilians are around, and we don’t get a good look at who they’re fighting while the soldiers hide and dodge as they reload.
Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim will also be available at a later time.
In 2016, the PSVR sold the most out of all the high-end VR headsets, approaching a million units by the end of the year. The VR industry is projected to hit $14 billion by 2020 based on software sales, and to that end, Sony is making a big push this year. It announced that it will be launching over 100 new titles for PSVR, and it has already released shooters Farpoint and Starblood Arena — among others, like puzzler Fantastic Contraption — to positive reviews.
According to market analyst Canalys, Sony’s PSVR dominates the VR space in the U.S. with about 60 percent the market share.