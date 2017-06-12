Sony featured the trailers of several titles coming to PlayStation VR at its event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

Moss, by Polyarc

The trailer has a fairy tale aesthetic that starts with a story book. A glowing light floats toward it and then we follow a small anthropomorphic mouse as it makes its way through a massive castle fighting ladybugs and a snake.

Star Child, by Playful Corp (Lucky’s Tale, Super Lucky’s Tale)

A space ship lands on another planet, and inside is an assortment of high-tech androids, some of which look like spiders. A single space traveler leaves the craft and begins exploring the planet, a colorful neon landscape that’s populated mainly with robots and robotic insects.

The Inpatient, by Supermassive Games

A horror game with a retro aesthetic that’s from the perspective of a patient undergoing some kind of psychological treatment at an ominous hospital. The patient hides in closets from a bespectacled doctor who looks as though he hides sinister intentions.

Final Fantasy XV: Monster of the Deep, by Square Enix

The boys are back in town — and they’re going fishing. The trailer was short, but appeared to show the Final Fantasy XV crew relaxing by the lakeside and having a barbecue. It ends with a shots of sharp-toothed deep sea fish.

Bravo Team, by Supermassive Games

The trailer shows a small group of soldiers under fire in what appears to be a city center. No civilians are around, and we don’t get a good look at who they’re fighting while the soldiers hide and dodge as they reload.

Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim will also be available at a later time.

In 2016, the PSVR sold the most out of all the high-end VR headsets, approaching a million units by the end of the year. The VR industry is projected to hit $14 billion by 2020 based on software sales, and to that end, Sony is making a big push this year. It announced that it will be launching over 100 new titles for PSVR, and it has already released shooters Farpoint and Starblood Arena — among others, like puzzler Fantastic Contraption — to positive reviews.

According to market analyst Canalys, Sony’s PSVR dominates the VR space in the U.S. with about 60 percent the market share.