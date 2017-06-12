Sony revealed that it is bringing Shadow of the Colossus to the PlayStation 4.

The publisher showed off Shadow of the Colossus for PlayStation 4. This is a remaster that takes the same giant beasts and action from the PlayStation 2 original and updates it with modern visuals. It is due out in 2018 for Sony’s console.

Shadow of the Colossus originally debuted in 2005 for the PS2. It was the second game from Team Ico, which first produced Ico and then later built The Last Guardian for Sony. In Shadow of the Colossus, you play as a warrior who must save his love by killing a series of lone, lumbering beasts. It featured a deep climbing mechanic where players could hang onto the fur of the colossi until they could find a weak spot to bring the giants down for good.