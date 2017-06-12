Sony announced several virtual reality titles but not The Last of Us Part II at its event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

For all the big announcements, click the links or play on the videos below to get all the details:

The Lost Legacy expansion for Uncharted 4 stars Chloe Frazer.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

New expansion for Horizon Zero Dawn coming later this year.

The latest trailer for Days Gone, the zombie survival thriller.

Hunt dinosaur-like creatures in Monster Hunter: World.

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Marvel vs. Capcom gets a new story campaign.

Shadow of the Colossus is coming to PlayStation 4.

The newest trailer for Call of Duty: World War II shows off multiplayer combat.

God of War got a preview ahead of coming to PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man swings onto the big screen and onto PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018.

Sony’s releasing more virtual reality titles for PlayStation VR.

Soon players will be able to experience Skyrim on PSVR.

The newest Detroit: Become Human shows a group of android freedom fighters.