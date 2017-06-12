Sony announced several virtual reality titles but not The Last of Us Part II at its event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
For all the big announcements, click the links or play on the videos below to get all the details:
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
The Lost Legacy expansion for Uncharted 4 stars Chloe Frazer.
Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
New expansion for Horizon Zero Dawn coming later this year.
Days Gone
The latest trailer for Days Gone, the zombie survival thriller.
Monster Hunter: World
Hunt dinosaur-like creatures in Monster Hunter: World.
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
Marvel vs. Capcom gets a new story campaign.
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow of the Colossus is coming to PlayStation 4.
Call of Duty: World War II
The newest trailer for Call of Duty: World War II shows off multiplayer combat.
God of War
God of War got a preview ahead of coming to PlayStation 4 in early 2018.
Spider-Man
Insomniac’s Spider-Man swings onto the big screen and onto PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018.
PSVR
Sony’s releasing more virtual reality titles for PlayStation VR.
The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim for PSVR
Soon players will be able to experience Skyrim on PSVR.
Detroit: Become Human
The newest Detroit: Become Human shows a group of android freedom fighters.