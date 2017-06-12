Sony teased a lot of games today, but the big no-show at its press conference today was The Last of Us Part II. On Twitter, gamers are already bemoaning the lack of any mention of their favorite game.

Sony had a great presser, but no Last of Us 2 stuff is a huge let down for me :| — Matt Sohinki (@Sohinki) June 13, 2017

It’s my favorite game too. I thought that The Last of Us had a touching ending, and I’m surprised that it will have a sequel. But it was hugely successful for Sony.

We thought that Sony was sure to make an announcemnt about the game at its press event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game tradeshow in Los Angeles.

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us was a postapocalypse survival thriller that swept many of the game awards after it debuted on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It was a solemn and relentlessly sad game with strong characters, including the grizzled Joel and the 14-year-old girl, Ellie. They try to survive in a postapocalyptic world where a plague has decimated the population and turned most people into zombie-like creatures. But it’s a far deeper and more emotional story than your typical zombie game, with near flawless execution from a team of hundreds at Naughty Dog who worked on the PS3 exclusive for years.

The title came out at the same time as Grand Theft Auto V and BioShock Infinite, but I think Naughty Dog did a much better job of elevating video games to an art form than Rockstar (the makers of GTA) or Irrational Games did.