Ubisoft showed a trailer for South Park: Phone Destroyer, a mobile game from South Park Digital Studios, at today’s event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. It’s coming out later this year.

Phone Destroyer is a free-to-play real-time strategy game with player-vs-player battles. In the trailer, Eric Cartman (one of the main characters from the South Park TV show) “video calls” the player on their phone and tells them that it’s time to play “cowboys vs. Indians.” Several classes that the player can choose flash by the screen, including cowboys, Native Americans, knights, princesses, choir boys, clerics, angels, cops, and pigeons.

South Park is known for its risqué, politically incorrect humor. Its first role-playing game, South Park: The Stick of Truth, in 2014 was its first foray into video games. Ubisoft also announced that that would be getting a sequel, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which will be coming out this October.

Ubisoft has been successful with its other mobile games like Hungry Shark, which exceeded 10 million downloads in 6 days last year.