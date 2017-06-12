Steep is going to the Olympics this December with its first expansion.

Ubisoft announced Steep: Road to the Olympics during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles today. The snowboarding game’s new content will have players competing in winter sports at the Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. That city will host the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Steep came out last year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Switch version is coming out later this year. In the expansion, players will use skis and snowboards as they race and try to impress judges with tricks.

Sonic and Mario will not be making an appearance.