Ubisoft’s next racing game will expand beyond four wheels.

The Crew 2 is due out in early 2018, and unlike the original it will feature more than just automobiles. Now, players can go by land, air, or sea on a motorbike, in a speedboat, or in a plane. Check it out in action right here:

Ubisoft is aiming to keep the cross-country action of the original, but now the multiple vehicle types will keep that action feeling varied.

The Crew 2 is also getting a beta soon, and Ubisoft announced that people could sign up for that test today.