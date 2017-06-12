Sony introduced a virtual reality edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim at its Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles today. It will run on Sony’s PlayStation VR platform. We did not learn about a release date.

Skyrim first came out in 2011, but we’re still seeing new releases for the game. An remastered version came out last year, and the Switch is getting its own Skyrim.

At its press event yesterday, Bethesda announced VR versions of Doom and Fallout 4. Now Skyrim is getting the same treatment. The publisher seems all in on virtual reality.