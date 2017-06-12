Ubisoft is getting weird with its virtual reality games, but what else do you expect from a game studio called The Funhouse?

Ubisoft Montreal’s The Funhouse studio announced a game called Transference today. You enter someone else’s preserved digital mind and explore it in the hopes of helping them solve a problem. The company made the announcement at its press event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the big game trade show in Los Angeles this week.

A company called Spectrevision is working on the VR title with Ubisoft to help create the back story and other weirdness associated with being inside someone else’s head.

Above: Spectrevision team

The game invites you to “enter the home of a mind” in spring 2018.

It sounds a little like the theme of the comedy series Psychonauts, but this looks like a psychological thriller.