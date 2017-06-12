Ubisoft is getting weird with its virtual reality games, but what else do you expect from a game studio called The Funhouse?

Ubisoft Montreal’s The Funhouse studio announced a game called Transference today. You enter someone else’s preserved digital mind and explore it in the hopes of helping them solve a problem. The company made the announcement at its press event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the big game trade show in Los Angeles this week.

A company called Spectrevision is working on the VR title with Ubisoft to help create the back story and other weirdness associated with being inside someone else’s head.

The game invites you to “enter the home of a mind” in spring 2018.

It sounds a little like the theme of the comedy series Psychonauts, but this looks like a psychological thriller.