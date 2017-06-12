Tunic, which used to be named Secret Legend, brought another dose of cuteness to the PC Gaming Show today ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo tradeshow in Los Angeles.

An adorable action-role-playing game with storybook visuals, Tunic is from game designer Andrew Shouldice. He previously was at Silverback Games before leaving to develop Tunic as a one-man team. Its publisher is Finji, a studio that’s published previous gorgeous indie titles like Night in the Woods, Feist, and the upcoming Overland.

In the trailer, an adorable fox crosses an isometric landscape, avoiding traps and fighting creatures to collect coins. At the end, what looks like a statue at first comes to life and confronts the fox in battle. No release date was revealed at the end of the trailer, but the game site says it will be available on “Windows, Mac, and consoles” sometime in 2018.