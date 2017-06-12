We may never get used to seeing a Raving Rabbid in Princess Peach cosplay, but life comes at you fast. Today, Ubisoft started its event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles by inviting Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto onstage to officially announce Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

What happens when Rabbids get teleported to the Mushroom Kingdom? Turn-based combat in the new game from Ubisoft and Nintendo.

Ubisoft showed a new trailer for its new Assassin’s Creed: Origins set in Egypt.

Racing’s not just for cars anymore in the new The Crew 2, which will feature bikes, planes, and boats.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

The new South Park game is coming out on October 17.

New VR game Transference, starring Elijah Wood, is a total mind trip.

Ubisoft flew its flag high with their new pirate game Skull & Bones, which can be single player or multiplayer.

Some folks got their daily cardio in on stage showing off the latest Just Dance.

South Park gets a new mobile game later this year.

A new toy-game hybrid is coming from Ubisoft.

A closer look at the latest Far Cry, including the 3 sidekicks: Grace Armstrong, Nick Rye, and Boomer.

In a surprise announcement, Ubisoft unveiled a trailer for a Beyond Good and Evil prequel.

Ubisoft’s newest sci-fi VR game, Space Junkies, is a multiplayer shooter.