The last Uncharted game may have been called A Thief’s End, but the series isn’t over yet/

Sony showed more of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy at its Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles today. The Lost Legacy is a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which came out last May and sold over 8.7 million copies.

The Lost Legacy stars Chloe Fraser, a supporting character from earlier Uncharted games. She debuted in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and returned in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, but she was absent in Uncharted 4. In The Lost Legacy, she’s partnering with Nadine Ross, a mercenary leader that served as antagonist in Uncharted 4.

Sony showed the new footage in style, introducing it with a live musical performance featuring a fancy light show on falling sand. The trailer showed driving, puzzles, a glasses-wearing villain, and friction between Chloe and Nadine.