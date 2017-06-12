We’re at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles, and we want to start giving you an idea of what we’ve experienced so far.

For our first GamesBeat Decides podcast of E3 2017, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti welcome on new hire Stephaine Chan to talk about what we’ve seen so far. Electronic Arts, Microsoft, and Bethesda have finished their media events. They were exhausting, nonstop experiences clearly designed to overwhelm the senses. And I think you can consider our senses overwhelmed.

So join us to talk about the show by clicking play right here:

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

Follow us: