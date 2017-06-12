Tactical alien murdering never goes out of style.

XCOM 2 is getting more content later this year as 2K Games is preparing to launch an expansion called War of the Chosen. This add-on requires the core XCOM 2, but developer Firaxis is promising twice as much content as the Enemy Within expansion for the original 2013 XCOM (which is actually a reboot). This add-on is due out August 29 for PC as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In the War of the Chosen, players will have to take on a powerful new class of aliens that will require more firepower than ever. These enemies, known as the “Chosen,” have captured the XCOM commander, and it’s up to you and your team to put on a rescue mission. To deal with this threat, Firaxis is introducing three new supersoldier types called the Reapers, the Lost, and the Templars. They each have specific capabilities that make them almost more like superheroes than space marines.

On top of the new opponent and units, War of the Chosen will introduce new missions, environments, and potential strategies. Firaxis is also bringing more customization to XCOM’s soldiers. You can give them a more complex set of modifiers to make each character feel different from the next.

And that’s great because what I need is to feel even worse when my favorite fighters die.