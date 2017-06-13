We wrapped up Monday night in Los Angeles for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, and we’re not sure what to believe anymore.
Sony, Ubisoft, and The PC Gaming Show have all come to an end, and we recap what we saw. Hosts Jeffrey Grubb, Mike Minotti, and Stephanie Chan (with another surprise visit from Dean Takahashi) also decide who has had the best demonstration so far.
Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, or Stitcher
- Listen on Cast
- GB Decides on Facebook
- Watch live on Twitch
- Watch on YouTube
- Subscribe to the RSS
Follow us:
VentureBeat's PC Gaming channel is presented by the Intel® Game Dev program. Stay informed about the latest game dev tools and tips. Get the news you can use.